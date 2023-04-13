Jefferson County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying 2 persons of interest following Laday Arena fatal shooting

A video obtained from social media shows two men arguing and shoving one another in front of a food truck at Laday Arena the same night a Houston man was killed.

CHEEK, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in an Easter Sunday fatal shooting.

Even though the welcome sign at Laday Arena in Cheek says no firearms or weapons are allowed, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to 911 calls about shots fired early Easter Sunday morning.

The shooting claimed the life of Javoris Potier, 30, of Houston. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was also shot at the arena, but survived.

Deputies are working to piece together what happened to bring justice. They believe someone has critical information that could help catch the person responsible.

A video obtained from social media shows two men engaging in an argument and shoving one another in front of a food truck at Laday Arena that Easter Sunday, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Captain Crystal Holmes.

One male was shirtless with chest tattoos on the right side. The other was wearing a dark colored jacket or hoodie and to the left.

Investigators need assistance in identifying these two men as persons of interest as well as any information related to the shootings.

It is believed that the two shootings are not related, according to Holmes.

The sheriff's office say Potier, was there to celebrate with his friends at the Zydeco dance and was, "killed in this senseless shooting."

Potier leaves behind a son and had another child on the way.

Those who knew and loved Potier said he loved Zydeco music and dancing. They describe him as a man with a bright spirit and with a real zest for life who impacted many lives.

"Very friendly guy, very radiant,' Mark Stoot, one of Potier's closest friends, previously told 12News. "You couldn't miss him. Everybody knew him."

Potier's death came as a tragic shock to Stoot.

"I was in a state of disbelief," Stoot said. "I woke up to it. I saw it and I'm still in a state of disbelief. That doesn't seem real."

Stoot and Potier had known each other for 13 years. He said Potier was more than just a friend, he was like a brother.

"The trail-ride scene is like a big family most times," Stoot said. "You just begin to meet people over the years. He and I just built a bond over having the same interests. Eventually, I met his family. He met mine, and we were like brothers."

People were celebrating, dancing and having fun as the grounds hosted a Aydeco dance, which is one of Potier's favorite past times.

"He was a dancer, so he was always dancing with someone, always meeting new people," Stoot said.

"We are investigating,” Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens previously told 12News. “We are interviewing witnesses, looking at the crime scene and studying it, looking at video, and of course, we are encouraging anyone in our community, if they have information, to please contact us."

The sheriff's office believes the Laday Arena was crowded when the shooting took place.

"There is a loss of life and another person was injured," Sheriff Stephens said. "We certainly want to find out who was responsible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

