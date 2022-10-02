Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy laid to rest after battle with COVID-19

They said goodbye Thursday to their longtime colleague and friend LaQuinton Wilson.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office feel a void.



They said goodbye Thursday to their longtime colleague and friend LaQuinton Wilson.



Wilson died last week, from COVID-19 complications.

His funeral services were held today at Maxson Memorial Church of God in Christ in Beaumont.

Afterward, the funeral procession headed to the Trinity Valley Community Cemetery in Kountze for burial.



They said every available sheriff's deputy in the county attended.

Many of his colleagues are still in shock at the loss of what they call "an amazing family man."



Deputy Wilson spent 15 years with the department.



Last week Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens shared with 12News just how special he was to them.

“He had four children and a wife, you know a mother, so he loved his family, that was the most important thing to him. He also considered his coworkers his family. And so he loved many, many of them, and they loved him back,” Stephens said.