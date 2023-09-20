Jefferson County sees early start to flu season, doctors advise Southeast Texans to get their vaccine

The Beaumont Public Health Department says that people are already testing positive for both "A" and "B" strands of the flu.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — Right now, Texas tops the nation for people sick with the flu.

The latest figures from the CDC show Texas and Washington D.C. as the only areas with moderate flu activity.

The most confirmed flu cases are in Jefferson and Brazoria Counties, according to the State Department of Health.

Doctors recommend getting the flu shot, washing your hands often and staying home if you think you have the flu.

The flu is contagious and since it can leave you in bed for days, it's costly.

The Beaumont Public Health Department says that people are already testing positive for both strands of the flu, "A" and "B" and this points to an early start to the flu season.

But if you want to avoid the full effects of the flu, the achy muscles, chills, sweats and headaches, get vaccinated.

Golden Triangle Internal Medicine and Geriatric Doctor Msonthi B. Levine says more Southeast Texans are doing just that.

"It doesn't prevent you from getting the flu. But it does put your body on high alert to be prepared in case you do get infected with this particular virus. Normally when the body's prepared to attack it keeps the infection at a minimum," he said.

A Beaumont school teacher, Thefarro Richards, is currently isolating herself from her family since her mom has the flu.

"Anytime I know that anyone in my family is ill because I service up to 171 to 200 students on a daily basis, I make sure I isolate myself. Meaning, I will actually live in hotels away from the ill person because that's not fair," Richards said. "You can't see it, you can't smell it, but certainly it then can get inside if your nose, and your throat, and your lungs, and start the infectious process."

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.