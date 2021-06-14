Jefferson County Precinct 4 kicked off program that provides free meals for kids

The program will start June 14 and last until July 30. It runs from 11:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at Jefferson County Precinct 4.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Precinct 4, is kicking off a program today, with free meals for kids with their "The Read and Feed" program.

The program will start today, June 14, and last until July 30. It runs from 11:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., at Jefferson County Precinct 4.

Those interested can also go to the Service Center, Community Chiefs and Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church.

Commissioner Bo Alfred said this is exactly what the community needs after such a challenging year.

Seven years ago, Alfred said they saw that the rural areas of Beaumont had an extreme need for meals and enrichment for children that had to stay at home while their parents went to work.

According to Alfred, the programs would not only help feed kids with a free meal, but it would also help keep kids active during the summer.

The program was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but now it is back.

"It has just been a pleasure for the total community," Alfred said. "It is a blessing. Once we did the grant, they provided us with the funding to do what we have to do. It is kind of plain and simple."

Alfred said that in rural areas, programs like this are that much more important especially when transportation can be challenging.

There will not be transportation provided for meals at this time.

If families can, he encourages carpooling to pick up a meal.

This is only available for Jefferson County residents.