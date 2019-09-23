BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County has issued curfew order for unincorporated areas of the county beginning Tuesday night.

The order, issued by Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, says that no one may be outside the “confines of his residence property” between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until the order is terminated.

The order does offer a list of exemptions for people traveling to and from work, involved in an emergency or traveling to the airport as long as long as you don’t stop and go directly to your destination.

People working with the emergency management office as well as those working with utility and clean-up contractors may also be exempt.

Here’s the full text of the order…

I, Jeff R Branick, County Judge, pursuant to the Disaster Declaration of September 19, 2019 and the authority granted me in Sec 418 108 (f) and (g), Local Government Code, do hereby enter this mandatory curfew order for all persons within the unincorporated areas of Jefferson County, Texas

This Order is to be effective September 23 2019 at , 5 p. m.

Any violation of this Order shall be punishable as a Class C misdemeanor This Order shall remain In effect until terminated.

During this curfew it will be unlawful for any person to be outside the confines of his residence property, between the hours of 11 p.m and 5 a. m. until this order Is terminated except as allowed by exemptions herein

Persons who are exempted·

(1) Persons involved in an "EMERGENCY" which means an unforeseen combination of circumstances or the resulting state that call for Immediate action The term includes, but is not limited to, a fire, natural disaster, and automobile accident, or any situation requiring Immediate action to prevent serious bodily injury or loss of life,

(2) Persons involved in interstate travel and persons traveling to or from an airport and who are in possession of a boarding pass for a flight from that airport;

(3) Persons engaged in an employment activity, or going to or returning home from employment activity, without any detour or stop.

(4) Persons authorized by the Emergency Management Director to assist In the protection of the health, safety or welfare of the public,

(5) Those employees of utility companies, utility contractors, debris removal contractors, construction contractors and their support personnel who are essential for and who are actively involved In the repair of utility infrastructure and the restoration of electrical service, water, and sewer service This exemption applies only during times such employees are actively engaged in their work and in traveling to and from work without any detour or stop.

(6) Those employees of oil terminals, pipelines and oil supply facilities that are essential for and are actively involved in the transportation and receiving of oil and supplies to Jefferson County refining and petrochemical facilities and such other employees that are necessary for said operations. This exemption applies only during times such employees are actively engaged in their work and in traveling to and from work without any detour or stop

Enforcement·

Before taking any enforcement action under this section, a law enforcement officer shall ask the apparent offender's reason for being for away from his residence. The officer shall not issue a citation or make an arrest under this section unless the officer reasonably believes that an offense has occurred and that, based on any response and other circumstances, no exemption applies.

Penalties.

A person who violates this Order 1s subject to 1mmed1ate arrest. A person who violates this order is guilty of a separate offense for each day or part of a day during which a violation is committed or continued.

Each offense, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.