Jefferson County officials feel Ford Park Entertainment Complex 'doesn't make a profit'

BEAUMONT, Texas — When Ford Park first opened, Jefferson County officials had high hopes for the massive entertainment complex.

Spectra is the name of the company that manages Ford Park. The company took over the complex in 2017, and officials feel it has not been easy for the to turn a profit.

Jefferson County taxpayers are helping to foot the bill.

County officials had high hopes for the complex when it opened. Now, they feel the complex is missing the mark.

“It doesn't make a profit,” Jefferson County Tax Auditor Patrick Swaine said. “It loses money every year."

As the Jefferson County tax auditor, Swaine oversees the money going in and out of Ford Park.

“The projections when it was first planned was a lot more favorable,” Swaine said.

County officials feel the complex is more of a money pit than the gold mine they hoped it would be.

“The county has subsidized approximately $34 million over that time, so it kind of averages about $1.5 million a year,” Swaine said

The $1.5 million includes event costs, staff salaries, and electricity. All of which is paid for with tax dollars.

“There's another number that costs that we don't include as part of that subsidy, which is our debt payment to pay for the construction of Ford Park, that averages to about $4.5 million a year,” Swaine said.

Claudio Oliveria manages the park through the Spectra. He acknowledges that there are challenges.

“We're in the shadows of a large market in Houston,” Oliveria said.

Oliveria is working to turn the circumstances in Ford Park and Spectra's favor.

“We've been able to improve attendance year after year. We've bought a lot of events in for the first time ever into Beaumont,” Oliveria said.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick believes the growth of oil and gas in Southeast Texas will be helpful as well.

“I do think the exhibit hall in particular needs be dressed up a little more," Judge Branick said. "Those jobs are going to create paychecks that is going to create disposable income."

Swain said commissioners talked about adding more sports fields and selling the park is still on the table.

"Our focus right now is present-day, if things were to change at some point, we would look at that, but we have got 221 acres. There's enough here to keep us busy,” Oliverias said.

While there is no official buyer for Ford Park, county officials said they are looking for the perfect person to take it off the county's hands.