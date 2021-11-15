County officials believe money from $1T infrastructure bill will bring economic growth to Southeast Texas

Employees with the Port of Beaumont anticipate that $17 billion will be appropriated to improving port infrastructure.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Some are wondering how much money is coming to Southeast Texas after President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday.

Jefferson County officials said it is too early to determine how much of the federal infrastructure bill will be funneled down to the area.

“There's a lot more unknown right now than what is known,” Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said.

Officials believe it could be years before federal infrastructure aid even makes it to Southeast Texas.

“I’d say a minimum of two year, and as long into the future as five years,” Branick said.

According to Branick, there are two main ways that infrastructure money would be allocated to the Southeast Texas area. Either the federal government could give Texas a block grant, or Jefferson County would have to apply directly to a federal regulatory agency requesting specific funds.

Branick feels that the Jefferson County area could use the federal infrastructure aid for things such as an upgraded water system, control over coastal erosion, and more roads.

“A new interstate that would link up the Port of Beaumont and Port of Port Arthur with the military bases, since we're the number one military outflow port in the United States,” Branick said.

“We're going to be focusing on ports and the infrastructure improvements needed to ensure we're competitive long into the future,” Sade Chick, Port of Beaumont director of corporate affairs, said.

Chick believes that the federal infrastructure money will most likely be funneled into the port through an existing grant program.

Chick said when it comes to port infrastructure, there's a large funding gap because the needs are far greater than the funding available.

“This is coming at a time where we'll be able to apply for those grant programs and submit those projects that'll bring dollars into our community, to our port, job creation and economic growth,” Chick said.

With the Port of Beaumont being a strategic military and cargo port, any infrastructure improvement will not only benefit its commercial customers, but also the military and the community, Chick said.