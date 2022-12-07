Jefferson County leaders choose new voting machines

County commissioners approved the purchase of new auditable voting machines in February.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County has chosen the company ES&S to provide the county's voting machines.

County commissioners approved the purchase of new auditable voting machines in February.



Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick previously told 12News that the county had one of the oldest voting systems in Texas. So it’s a welcomed upgrade.



Officials hope to have the machines ready by the November elections.

The state's expected to completely reimburse the county for the cost.

You will still go to a computerized screen and vote, and then a piece of paper will be printed where you can look at it and confirm your choices.



Leaders provided information about how the process will work.

You will go over to a scanner, and the scanner will scan your ballot.

After your vote is counted, your paper ballot is kept for 22 months as required by the new state election law.

