BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaders from across Jefferson County came together on Sunday for a forum that lasted two hours.

Those speaking at the meeting sometimes became emotional in the call for change after recent unrest and protests following George Floyd's death.

Community leaders, pastors, law enforcement all coming together under the same roof.

Dozens packed Suga's Deep South Cuisine for the forum, which was hosted by the newly formed organization 'With Liberty and Justice for All.'



Rosalind Hall-Hiner is one of the organizers with WLAJFA.

"I just felt like the community should be involved with working with local government and coming up with some solutions that all the issues that are going on with the unrest in the United States," Hall-Hiner said.



Among the host of speakers was City of Beaumont Councilman Randy Feldschau. He says discussions like these can make a difference.

"It's important that we come together now because as I mentioned I believe that America is at a tipping point and if we don't let this moment pass us by I do believe we can see significant change," Feldschau said.

Organizers hope that through equipping the community with knowledge and having meaningful conversations with city leaders, it can result in policy changes within law enforcement.



Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary says he's looking forward to talking with area groups about changes community members want to see.



"A lot of the things that we hear that some groups might be asking for, we've already done. We are very open to communicating with the groups in a professional way and looking forward to it actually," Singletary said.

While this is just the start of these conversations, many at Sunday's forum believe it was a step in the right direction.



If you're interested in attending the next gathering put on by the organization, they will have a meeting on June 28 at 3:30 at Suga's.







