Jefferson Co. K9 deputies receive custom bulletproof vests

BEAUMONT, Texas — Four K9 team members with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will soon have potentially lifesaving body armor to wear on duty thanks to some generous donors and a non-profit.

Editor's Office: The above video aired on July 6, 2021. The K9s featured in the video are with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said K9s Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp will each receive a custom fitted, U.S. made bullet and stab protective vest with the help of an organization called 'Vested Interest in K9s.' The vests are sponsored by the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation according to the sheriff's office.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations in any amount. A donation of $960 sponsors one vest according to the sheriff's office news release. Each has a value of $1,744 to $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

We are very excited to announce that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Officers Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp are set to receive donations of body armor. Their partners, Deputy Hazleton, Deputy Crain, Deputy Edgar and Corrections Officer Cormier utilize their K-9 partners daily both on patrol and in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9s Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests are sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of the Donald E. Fike Family Foundation and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always." Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,349 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718