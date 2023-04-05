'He is one of a kind' : Jefferson County K9 Deputy Chucky retires due to health complications

Throughout his career, K9 Deputy Chucky has helped find drugs, search for people and most importantly, kept his partner and trainer, Deputy Jacob Edgar, safe.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A K9 Deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is hanging up his harness after four-and-a-half years.

K9 Deputy Chucky is stepping down from active duty due to medical concerns, specifically with his spine.

Throughout his career, Chucky has helped find drugs, search for people and most importantly, kept his partner and trainer, Deputy Jacob Edgar, safe.

The 8-year-old dog received an honor on his last day with Jefferson County Deputies to commemorate serving his community for the last few years.

Deputy Edgar says they've been on a lot of calls together and throughout all those calls, they've formed an unbreakable bond.

"It is a bond, it's a pretty awesome bond it's totally different than any other dog I have owned. I wouldn't want any other dog as of right now, he is one of a kind that's for sure," he said.

Chucky is Deputy Edgar's first K9 he's ever trained and says he has always had a love for dogs.

"It's a great experience, he is my partner every day. He comes to work with me every day. He is always excited, it's a lot of work. Don't get me wrong. We train every week," Edgar said.

Chucky had shown a decline in energy with training, which made them take a trip to the vet.

That trip resulted in a career-ending diagnosis.

"We got him x-rayed, turned out it wasn't his hips, but actually his spine. He had what was called spondylosis, to help stabilize the issues that the body is facing," Edgar said.

Deputy Edgar recalls probably one of the most memorable moments with him and Chucky being when they assisted different agencies with a manhunt in 2022.

"That Sour Lake officer that got assaulted by that person who ran off into the woods, we actually assisted that agency. We were out there for 8 hours total. It was a pretty memorable night. We didn't get home till 4:30 that morning," he said.

While Chucky will no longer have those long hours, he always misses going to work.

"He is not happy that he does not get to go to work, that's for sure. He see's me putting on my uniform. He will get used to it," Edgar said.