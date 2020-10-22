x
Trial on pause after Jefferson County juror tests positive for COVID-19 during first in-person trial since the pandemic began

All court personnel, including the other members of the jury, attorneys and the judge are being tested.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from September 9, 2020.

At least one juror has tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the first in-person jury trial since the pandemic began, according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

All court personnel, including the other members of the jury, attorneys and the judge are being tested for COVID-19, Judge Branick confirmed Thursday with 12News.

The trial was held in Judge John Stevens' courtroom involving a felony criminal, Judge Branick confirmed. Judge Branick said the in-person jury trial is on "pause" until further notice.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

