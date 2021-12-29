Jefferson County Sheriff's Office taking new precautions as COVID-19 cases surge

"As people are booked into the jail, we put them into transitions, a transition dorms, so they're not exposed to everybody else that's already here that may not have the virus,” Stephens said.



Sheriff Stephens said the case counts have gone from zero to eighty in just a few weeks.



"We're up to 70 inmates now in total that have tested positive up to 10 employees at the Correctional Facility alone,” Stephens said.



She said inmates who test positive do have the option of getting infusions.



"We've been transporting them down to it and those who want to have that treatment can go to the infusion center and get in get that to minimize any symptoms that they may have,” Stephens said.



Although visitations are still open and restrictions are minimal, that may change as cases continue to rise.



"We'll be looking at possibly reducing the hours that people are allowed to visit," Stephens said.



She also said they are reducing work programs outside of jail.



"We have inmates working with our livestock on the outside, so we'll probably be minimizing some of that because I don't, you know, first the risk to them getting exposed but also for them going out and bringing it back into the facility to the dorms that they sleep in,” Stephens said.



Stephens said while the idea of limiting visitations and work programs isn't ideal, she's trying to keep people safe from this new, more contagious variant.



"I haven't figured out how to keep my employees 100% safe,” Stephens said. “My family 100% safe, or inmates and so those are people that's, you know, yes. The uptick concerns me,"