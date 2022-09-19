Jefferson County jail inmate dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death which is standard procedure.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of an inmate from the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.

A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.

Collins, who was alerted about the man's death at about 5:45 a.m. Monday, says the man may have had a cardiac arrest.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death Collins said.

The actual time of death was 5:45 a.m. according to Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

Texas Rangers, from the Texas Department of Public Safety, are investigating the in-custody death which is standard procedure Holmes said.

The man's name will not be released until his family has been notified.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

The Jefferson County Correctional Facility has a daily average inmate population of more than 800 inmates according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.