BEAUMONT — More help may be coming for dozens of families who lost their homes during Harvey.

Today, the Jefferson County Commissioners Court met to talk about a grant to purchase damaged houses.

Judge Jeff Branick said the the grant proposal would either buy out homes at pre-market value or for what they're worth after the storm.

"It would allow us to do more homes but it would result in less money in each of the impacted homeowners pockets," said Branick.

Out of the 81,000 single family homes in Jefferson County, more than 21,000 were affected by Harvey. Judge Branick said the grant would help those who did not have flood insurance.

"There was not a lot of rebuilding here because they couldn't be rebuilt," said Kenneth Dever, a Fannett resident. "The grant would help bring restoration to the community."

According to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation and Episcopal Health Foundation, local families have been slower to recover from Harvey than those in the Houston area and the coast.

Judge Branick said that it will be a couple weeks until they know something about the proposed $2,000,000 grant.

