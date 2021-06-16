Jefferson County offers Emergency Rental Assistance Program

Funds will cover missed rent payments and potential future rent costs for up to 12 months of assistance.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Financial help is available for Jefferson County residents who are falling behind on rent and utility payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jefferson County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provides financial assistance for individuals and families who have lost their jobs or have had a significant reduction in income due to the pandemic.

Funds will cover missed rent payments and potential future rent costs for up to 12 months of assistance.

With $7.6 million in funding for the program from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, Jefferson County hopes to stabilize housing and provide greater peace of mind to its most vulnerable renters and their landlords.

ERAP applicants must be renter households in which one or more individuals meet the following criteria:

• Qualifies for unemployment, experienced a significant reduction in income and/or experienced significant financial hardship due to COVID-19, and

• Is behind on rent payments or at risk of missing a rent payment, and

• Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income (AMI), with priority given to households below 50% of the AMI.

Certain documentation is required.

Payments may go back to April 1, 2020. Applicants can then reapply for assistance in three-month increments.

Up to 12 months of utility assistance can be provided for past and current bills only.

Landlords must provide billing certification, a vendor debarment form, and their W-9. The billing certification and vendor debarment form can be found at the online portal.

The who have questions or do not have internet access are asked to call (409) 899-0824, Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.