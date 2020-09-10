Jefferson County deputy remembered as smart, witty and enthusiastic

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Gomez loved her job and quickly became everyone's 'favorite person.'

BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Jefferson County deputy is being remembered as an enthusiastic, funny person by her colleagues and family members after her death.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on Thursday, explaining that Sandra Gomez was taken to Baptist Hospital on Sunday with a 'sudden medical emergency.'

Funeral services haven't been set, but the community can send cards to her family at 'Deputy Gomez Family, c/o The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 1001 Pearl, Beaumont, Texas 77701.'

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Sandra Gomez. Sandra attended the Jefferson County Sheriff's Academy in 2019. She quickly became everyones favorite person! She was smart, witty and very funny! Sandra loved her job! She was excited to come to work everyday!

Her wonderful and very large family took in her Blue family like we are their own. To the Gomez/Alfaro family...We love you!

Her family also monitors our facebook page if you would like to leave them a message here..