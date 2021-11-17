x
Jefferson County deputies searching for 65-year-old man suffering from dementia

When he was last seen on camera he was traveling north on Hillebrandt Road toward West Port Arthur Road.
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Francis Bennett II, 65

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help to find a missing 65-year-old Beaumont man who suffers from dementia.

Joseph Francis Bennett II, 65, was last seen on camera leaving his Eagle Lane residence in Beaumont at about 11:22 p.m. Tuesday night according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Bennet is described as a white man with gray hair and green eyes who is about 6'2" tall and weighs about 150 pounds according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black sweat pants. He is also missing his left pointer finger.

He suffers from dementia and has not driven in a long time.

When Bennett was last seen on camera he was traveling north on Hillebrandt Road toward West Port Arthur Road the release said.

MORE | Jefferson County Sheriff's Office missing person - Joseph Bennett

He was driving a maroon and silver trim 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup with a cab and a half. The license plate number of the truck is TX JTF5287.

Credit: Jefferson County Sherriff's Office

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts call your local law enforcement agency or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

