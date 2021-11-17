Jefferson County deputies searching for 65-year-old man suffering from dementia

When he was last seen on camera he was traveling north on Hillebrandt Road toward West Port Arthur Road.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies are looking for help to find a missing 65-year-old Beaumont man who suffers from dementia.

Joseph Francis Bennett II, 65, was last seen on camera leaving his Eagle Lane residence in Beaumont at about 11:22 p.m. Tuesday night according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Bennet is described as a white man with gray hair and green eyes who is about 6'2" tall and weighs about 150 pounds according to the sheriff's office. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black sweat pants. He is also missing his left pointer finger.

He suffers from dementia and has not driven in a long time.

When Bennett was last seen on camera he was traveling north on Hillebrandt Road toward West Port Arthur Road the release said.

He was driving a maroon and silver trim 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup with a cab and a half. The license plate number of the truck is TX JTF5287.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts call your local law enforcement agency or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411.

