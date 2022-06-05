Jefferson County deputies, CPS investigating death of 2-month-old girl

The baby had no reported health issues, and there were no signs of abuse.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins told 12News the family called law enforcement after finding the baby unresponsive in a home somewhere in the Hamshire- Fannett area. The exact address the call came from is unclear.

Upon arrival, responding agencies attempted to resuscitate the baby at the scene. The baby was brought to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont shortly before 10 a.m. where she was later pronounced dead.

The baby had no reported health issues, and there were no signs of abuse, according to Collins. The cause of her death is unknown and currently under investigation.

Justice of the Peace Collins has ordered an autopsy. CPS officials are assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

