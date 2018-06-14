Bevil Oaks resident Phil Neichoy says his small town can brush off a storm.

"We drain really well," Neichoy said.

He was not so lucky during Tropical Storm Harvey when he lost three homes in the area. He’s waiting for some decisions at city management to be made before making repairs.

Neichoy also believes it's not rain that can impact his neighborhood.

"Rainfall here is not what causes our floods, but its rainfall in the drainage of Pine Island Bayou," Neichoy claimed.

Flooding at Pine Island Bayou is one of many issues Jefferson County Drainage District 6 is working hard to fix.

"We still have other projects on the books and our engineer has been working hard for the last three months," general manager Richard LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc is also keeping an eye on the storm in the Gulf but he says the ditches are generally clean.

"We feel confident about that, but there's no way to predict these storms...People need to quit putting debris in the storm sewers on these projects we get into," LeBlanc said.

Neichoy hopes he won’t have to experience another flooding event.

“We have 10 or 12 inches of rain it'll run off quickly, but as long as it's east of here we're good," Neichoy said.

DD6 says it has spent $14 million for Harvey repairs to ditches and other equipment.

DD6 encourages people to call (409) 842-1818 if they have any issues.



© 2018 KBMT