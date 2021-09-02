Jefferson County DA announces retirement, hires exec asst. DA who plans to run for the office

Former US Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin now works for the DA's office and plans to run for the office.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Longtime Jefferson County District Attorney Bob Wortham will be retiring at the end of his current term.

Wortham , whose term is up at the end 2022, will not be seeking re-election according to a news release from Keith Giblin of the district attorney’s office.

Giblin, who started work as the executive assistant district attorney under Wortham on Wednesday, says he will be running for district attorney following Wortham’s retirement.

The new job is “a bit like coming home” for Giblin as Wortham hired him 31 years ago as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Beaumont according to the release.

Giblin recently served as a U.S. magistrate judge in the United States Court of Federal Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

He says the job will give him a an “opportunity to continue to serve his hometown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.