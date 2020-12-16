Jefferson County Courthouse without water after main break in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Courthouse is without water service Wednesday afternoon after a main break.
The City of Beaumont released a statement, saying the water main break happened at the intersection of Milam St. and Pearl St.
"The water break has been isolated, but has disrupted water service to the Jefferson County Courthouse," the statement said.
The water department is working to have the water back on this afternoon.
