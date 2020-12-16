x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Jefferson County Courthouse without water after main break in Beaumont

The break happened at Milam St. and Pearl St.
Credit: KBMT

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Courthouse is without water service Wednesday afternoon after a main break. 

The City of Beaumont released a statement, saying the water main break happened at the intersection of Milam St. and Pearl St. 

"The water break has been isolated, but has disrupted water service to the Jefferson County Courthouse," the statement said. 

The water department is working to have the water back on this afternoon. 

From a City of Beaumont Water Dept. statement: 

The City of Beaumont Water Utilities Department is currently working on a water main break at the intersection of Milam St. and Pearl St.  The water break has been isolated, but has disrupted water service to the Jefferson County Courthouse.  Crews are at the location making the necessary repairs.  The Water Utilities Department is working to have the water back on at the Courthouse later this afternoon once repairs have been completed.

Also on 12NewsNow.com... 

Related Articles