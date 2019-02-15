JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 36-year-old corrections officer with Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was indicted by a grand jury for accusations of improper sexual activity with a female inmate.

Justin Deshaun Allison has been employed for less than two years as a corrections officer in the facility according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

In November 2018, information was received by the jail administration of a possible inappropriate relationship between Allison and a female inmate according to the release.

An investigation was performed by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office immediately on receipt of this information and found it to be credible according to the news release.

The results of that investigation were forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office according to the release. Allison was suspended upon the initial allegations and will remain on suspension until either the investigation or criminal prosecution is complete according to the release.