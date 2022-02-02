Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of beloved deputy

Deputies described Deputy Wilson as a, “gentle giant who showed tremendous respect for coworkers and inmates alike.”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who they described as a valued member of their team.

Jefferson County Corrections Officer Deputy LaQuintin Wilson died on Tuesday evening due to complications from COVID-19, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputy Wilson served with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for more than 15 years. Deputy Wilson was described as a “gentle giant who showed tremendous respect for coworkers and inmates alike.”

Deputies said his dedication and service will always be remembered.

Funeral arrangements for Deputy Wilson have not been posted but this is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

