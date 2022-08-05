Jefferson County correctional officer arrested, charged with drug possession

He has yet to be charged with actually bringing drugs into the jail and the sheriff's office has not said where he was when he was the drugs were found.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County correctional officer was arrested Wednesday on drug possession charges stemming from an accusation that he may have been bringing drugs into the jail.

Dylan Michael Moore, 24, was arrested Wednesday, August 3 and booked just after 5 p.m. on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Jefferson County Sherriff's office received a tip that a correctional officer possibly bringing contraband into the facility, according to Sheriff Zena Stephens.

During the investigation, Moore was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance

He has yet to be charged with actually bringing drugs into the jail and the sheriff's office has not said where he was when he was the drugs were found

As of Friday, August 5, Moore was no longer listed in the Jefferson County Jail records.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.



