PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Jefferson County Constable is ringing in the new year with the Salvation Army.

Shoppers who visit Walmart around the holidays have seen or heard the Salvation Army Bell Ringers.

Christopher Bates, Jefferson County Precinct 2 Constable, volunteered Monday as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer at Walmart on Memorial boulevard in Port Arthur.

"It is such a humbling feeling to be a Salvation Army Bell Ringer and help others who are less fortunate,” Bates said.

Bates has volunteered as a bell ringer for years prior. His hope is for other law enforcement officers to follow his lead and volunteer as bell ringers for next year.

This is the 129th year the Salvation Army has held this well-known fundraiser.

The last day for the Red Kettle Bell Campaign, locally, is Dec. 23, 2019.

