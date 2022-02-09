Jefferson County commissioners set to vote on contract with company that manages Ford Park

The county’s contract with Spectra is set to expire at the end of September.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners are set to soon vote on whether they will continue the county’s contract with the company that manages the Ford Park entertainment complex in Beaumont.

The county’s contract with Spectra, that lasts five years, is set to expire at the end of September. County commissioners are still trying to sell the facility.

If county commissioners do extend the contract with Spectra, they are expected to add a clause that allows the county to end the contract with a 180 days' notice.

If the county gave notice it was ending the contract, it would have to pay for any capital contributions Spectra made to the facility.

The contract for the sale of the Ford Park was officially canceled on March 29, 2022. Jefferson County commissioners voted to "formally cancel the contract for the sale of Ford Park for default by purchase."

The sale fell through after the Renaissance Development Group missed a string of deadlines to pay for the complex. They planned to bring horse racing to the county.

County officials said they "gave the potential purchaser every opportunity to get this done."

In late February of 2022, Jefferson County commissioners said the Renaissance Development Group had until March 4 to pay an additional $560,000 in earnest money. That deadline was missed, effectively killing the sale.

Almost two weeks after the sale of Ford Park fell through, county leaders considered replacing a cooling tower valued roughly at $205,000. County commissioners decided not to take any action regarding the repairs needed.

County Auditor Patrick Swain told 12News several new potential buyers have expressed interest in buying the park, but no one has been publicly announced.