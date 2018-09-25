BEAUMONT — Jefferson County candidates running in the upcoming election spoke during a forum on Monday evening.

Some of the tougher questions were for the candidates for Jefferson County judge and 172nd state district judge.

Dozens of people packed the Cathedral of Faith Baptist church to hear the candidates during the operation one vote event.

The crowd started making some noise when the current and county judge candidate Jeff Branick was asked why he switched parties from Democrat to Republican in the past.

He explained by telling the crowd he’s always been a fiscal conservative. Branick also shared his thoughts on immigration.

"I do not believe that we should have an immigration system where we allow people to come in freely to the country,” said Branick,

Other candidates were asked if they would ever consider switching parties.

"We need leadership that pulls our parties together I’m not changing," said Jefferson county judge candidate Nick Lampson.

Another topic that was discussed is unity in the county and how elected officials need to set an example.

Jefferson County district judge candidate Melody Chappell talked about how people from different parties should get along.

“We need to demand that our elected officials are civil, that they stop demonizing someone because they are republican, because they are a democratic, because they don’t agree with you," said Chappell.

In closing, each candidate shared why they would be a good candidate for office.

Chappell’s opponent, Mitch Templeton talked about how he gives back to the community.

“I served my community in the PTA, those are important institutions and important areas of service I will continue to use that but you can also use a state court bench as tool of service,” said Templeton.

Early voting begins on October 22nd while the election is on November 6.

