BEAUMONT, Texas — Starting Wednesday, customers who come into Maricela’s Tamales, will have to wear a mask. The owners said it's just one more safety measure they're happy to comply with.

At Marisela’s Tamales, their customers' safety comes first.

"We're trying to be safe. Keep you safe. Keep us safe. It's good for everybody,” Israel Ahumada said.

Which is why co-owners and brothers, Israel and Edgar Ahumada said they're happy to comply with Judge Jeff Branick's mask ordinance, which goes into effect Wednesday at noon.

“This is something I really did not want to do,” Branick said.



Branick said this was necessary because of hospital capacity concerns in our area and all of the new cases.



“Absolutely, the aim of it is to try to tamp it down. We've seen a significant increase in our Hispanic population. Before that, African Americans were more susceptible to it,” Branick said.



The mask mandate comes on the same day as Maricela’s one year anniversary in business.

RELATED: Mandatory Masks | New ordinance goes into effect for Jefferson County today

“Everything was going good. Customers were happy; we're happy.” Edgar Ahumada said.

The employees at Marisela’s have been wearing masks since they reopened even though they weren't required.

“It makes customers feel better, safer. The customer likes it that we're taking extra precautions,” Edgar Ahumada.

Even under strict guidelines, they're remaining positive, and are prepared to operate under these conditions as long as necessary.

“We’re going to have to adjust, but we're going to make it work. We have to make it work,” Israel Ahumada said.

For customers who refuse to wear a mask, curbside pick up and delivery will always be options.

“People have their own opinions about wearing a mask,” Gabriel Lara said.

But customers like Gabriel Lara will be back in the dining room soon enough, masked up and all.

“I don’t have an issue with it,” Lara said. “I mean the numbers are getting up there, and it's better to be safe than sorry.”

Edgar and Israel don't know when things will go back to normal, but they’re remaining optimistic as the pandemic continues.

“We're making the best out of it, which is all that we can do,” Edgar said.

Judge Branick said there will be no penalties for individuals. However, businesses that don't comply with the order can face fines up to a thousand dollars.

RELATED: Governor: Texas hits 5,000 new coronavirus cases for first time

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn's criminal case

Inmates got coronavirus stimulus checks, and the IRS wants them back

Bubba Wallace responds after FBI says noose found in stall there as early as Oct. 2019