Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick first declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022.

When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioner's court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

The decision to institute a burn ban is solely up to the discretion of the county judge or the commissioner's court of each of the 254 counties in Texas.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From the City of Port Arthur news release:

Judge Jeff Branick issues a burn ban for Jefferson County, beginning October 10, 2022. Please note that burn bans typically last for a 90-day period, unless otherwise lifted by the County Judge. This ban has now been lifted.