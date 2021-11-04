Jefferson County Bar Association offering free legal advice in honor of Veterans Day

Any Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Liberty or Chambers County veteran or spouse of a deceased veteran is eligible to receive free legal advice from a volunteer attorney.

BEAUMONT, Texas — In commemoration of Veterans Day and to honor local veterans, the Jefferson County Bar Association will sponsor free telephonic legal advice opportunities for veterans.

Calls will take place Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteer attorneys will call pre-registered veteran participants to provide up to 15 minutes of free legal advice for civil legal issues. Appointments are required and registration closes at 12 p.m. the day before each event.

For more information or to register for an appointment, contact the Jefferson County Bar Association at 409-839-2332.

Advice topics include a variety of civil law areas including family law, wills and probate, consumer issues, landlord/tenant law and more. Those who need continued legal representation and who qualify for legal aid may be assigned a pro bono attorney to handle their case.

Financial guidelines do apply for continued legal representation.

This event is a public service of the Jefferson County Bar Association that provides pro bono legal services to U.S. veterans. The Texas Access to Justice Foundation provides support to this program.

From a Jefferson County Bar Association press release: