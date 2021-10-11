Commissioners approve new contract for housing inmates from cities in Jefferson County

The previous contract with nearby cities, which defines fees for housing inmates, dated back as far as 1986.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County commissioners have approved a new agreement on housing inmates for cities in the county.

The county and the City of Beaumont have recently been working to come up with a new agreement.

"Judge, I want to compliment Kathleen and Jim Allison, the sheriff and this court for finally coming to a conclusion with this long running contract discussion with Beaumont and Port Arthur and finally getting it complete. I think it will be better for the sheriff and the citizens of our community," commissioner Bo Alfred said once the new agreement was approved.

The City of Beaumont started paying only 35 percent of the costs outlined in the contract in 2011 and Port Arthur followed suit in 2014.

The City of Beaumont claimed Jefferson County had started charging Beaumont and Port Arthur $75 more per day than other cities, according to a news release sent by city leaders on Sept. 27.

Jefferson County filed a lawsuit against the City of Beaumont in 2016 because it was not paying the total bill while the costs were being disputed. The case had been set for trial last month but was avoided when both sides began to work on a new agreement.

The county voted at the end of September 2021 to end the old contract.

Beaumont leaders had previously said they were paying $20 more than what Nederland, Port Neches and Groves pay.

"It has always been the case that each of the cities were charged the exact same amount," Branick previously told 12News.

