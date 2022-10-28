Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

The winner will handle everything from custody battles to criminal cases involving minors. Both candidates believe they have the credentials to get the job done.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season.

There are plenty of tight races, including the one for Jefferson County 317th District Court Judge. Republican Gordon Fresiz and Democrat Chelsie Ramos are facing off to fill the empty seat left by longtime Judge Larry Thorne.

Bridge City native Chelsie Ramos has held a position similar to this before, but not in Jefferson county.

"I have done this position before for four years. I was a family court judge in Harris County. It's a very large county, and we had a massive docket. I learned how to do those not only efficiently, but with great results," she said.

Meanwhile, Gordon Friesz says he has the right experience too, making him a perfect fit for family court.

"I have been practicing law here in Jefferson County for the last 15 years. I have handled thousands of cases as a attorney and mediator. I raised my family here, I have lived here, practiced law here, I know what the people want," he said.

Both candidates say they understand how important families are and understand that family court plays a very important role in our judicial system.

"You can't do this without family and faith. I have a large family thankfully. My girls are learning the elections process. I think it has been really important to come out and get the children involved," Ramos said.

"I feel like with that support system, I had the stability and support from my family to be able to hear these cases and listen to the chaos sometimes that is in other peoples lives, providing a perspective to them that sometimes they might not have," Friesz said.

