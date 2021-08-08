x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Jazz Fest 2021 cancelled due to COVID concerns

People with tickets for the festival — including tickets from 2020 — will get an email with details on how to get a refund or a ticket for next year.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival say they now plan to hold this year's version of the event in October. Jazz Fest is usually held every spring but it didn't happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with the virus still a threat, the event has been postponed until fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest is canceled thanks to current COVID concerns, organizers said in a Sunday release.

Previously planned for October 8-17, Jazz Fest won't happen this year, but organizers said they're looking forward to 2022's iteration April 29- May 8.

People with tickets for the festival — including tickets from 2020 — will get an email with details on how to get a refund or a ticket for next year.

"In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials, so that we can all soon experience together the joy that is Jazz Fest," the statement from organizers said Sunday.

Related Articles