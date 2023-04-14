Jasper woman's non-profit pop-up thrift store helps struggling families in Southeast Texans

Pam Ashcraft wants to help flood and fire victims and those struggling with homelessness.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A woman's mission to help Southeast Texans in need all began with a word from the Lord.

“I was out in pasture talking to my donkey one day, and the Lord says, ‘Put your big girl panties on because it's about to get real, and we're going to help lots of people,” Pam Ashcraft, founder of Light of Hope, said.

On the first and third Saturday of each month, an empty location on the side of Highway 96 in Jasper turns into a pop-up thrift shop called Light of Hope. It doubles as a non-profit organization set to help Southeast Texans.

Light of Hope sells small treasures, and those who have shopped there said it is hard to miss.

"We're just going down the road and saw the sale,” Gloria Coble, Light of Hope shopper, said. “We brake for sales.”

Coble has done charity work for most of her life. She sees Light of Hope as an opportunity for everyone.

“It could help the older person and help somebody else get some stuff that they need or want,” Coble said. “It's a great idea."

Light of Hope works like a thrift shop.

“I have a 50-cent table, a 75-cent table, a $1 table, a $2 table," Ashcraft said.

Those who go can purchase antiques and household items, and the money made goes toward helping those in need. Ashcraft wants to help flood and fire victims and those struggling with homelessness.

"It's not just about setting up and selling stuff. It's about actually helping people that are around here,” Ashcraft said. “Like, I get to pray with people and talk about the Lord and that's the most fulfilling thing of all."

Light of Hope has been opening up on the side of Highway 96 for the past year. Ashcraft now feels it’s time to find a building.

“We were able to help 19 families last year with our pass-through program," Ashcraft said. "So if we had a storefront, we can just imagine how many more people we could help."

Ashcraft's husband David has some big dreams of helping others as well.

“It will allow me to go through the soup kitchen to reach more,” David Ashcraft said. “Because, you know, we're feeding the stomachs but also we're feeding the minds giving some warmth and giving some love."

Even on days when the pop-up store does not make a lot of money, Pam Ashcraft feels they are still making a difference.

“The most powerful day was the day we only made $10, but we were able to pray with like six people," Pam Ashcraft said.

Her husband agrees.

“We cried with them and sat there, we hugged we share testimonies," David Ashcraft said. "That was the best day yet."

Those who would like to donate to Light of Hope can call Pam Ashcraft at 409-509-0009 or stop by the shop on either a first or third Saturday.