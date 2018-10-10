BROOKELAND — The Jasper Police Department SWAT team and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team issued a search warrant at a home on Circle Drive in the Brookeland, TX area.

The search warrant was a result from a lengthy Narcotic Investigation conducted by the Jasper Police Department Narcotics Division.

SWAT officers entered the home and took four suspects into custody.

Officers located large amounts of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the home and in vehicles on the property.

Officers also located a Polaris Ranger side by side that was reported stolen out of the Lumberton Police Department.

Six firearms were also seized during the search warrant.

The four individuals that were taken into custody were 40-year-old Cedric Demond Hunt, 37-year-old Carl Edward Johnson, Jr., 43-year-old Charles Prentice Howard, Jr, and 62-year-old Weldon Ray Brooks.

All four subjects are from the area and are being charged with two counts of Manufacture/Delivery of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Felony 1) and Possession of Marijuana – 4 oz to 5 pounds (State Jail Felony).

The drugs seized during the search warrant has an approximate street value of $30,000.

Four vehicles that were on the property were impounded and are subject to seizure. This is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed at a later date.

