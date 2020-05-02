ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — The daughter of a motorcyclist killed in a collision with a drunk driver tried to hold back tears Wednesday morning as she told the judge she hoped the man responsible for her dad’s death would get the maximum sentence.

Sentencing for Jeffrey Wolfford is taking place this week. He pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter in connection to a 2017 head-on collision with the motorcycle Jeff Norton was riding on State Highway 62 at the Blacksher Crossing.

A pathologist testified Wednesday that Norton’s death was almost instantaneous.

260th District Judge Steve Parkhurst will decide Wolfford’s sentence once testimony is over. Wolfford faces from 2 to 20 years in Prison, or probation.

