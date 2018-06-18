A 20-year-old Jasper man is dead after witnesses say he fell from a zip-line at the Backwoods Beach swimming area near Trout Creek and Bom Wier.

Davonte Rokell "DJ" Jones, drowned after falling into deep water while riding the zip-line across the swimming hole. Jones could not swim.

911 calls for a possible drowning came in to the Newton County Sheriffs office around 6:30 p.m., and Newton County deputies, State Game Wardens and Trout Creek First Responders were dispatched to the scene.

Jones' body was found by State Game Wardens around 9:07 p.m. near where he was last seen.

Witnesses say Jones' friends tried to rescue him, but were unable to.

There is a GoFundMe page set up for donations to hep pay for final expenses.

The donation page says Jones, "was known for his love of rodeo, and specifically for his passion of bull riding. DJ was an excellent bull rider who participated in Bibles & Bulls program at the Jasper County Cowboy Church, Harvest Church, and under the direction of Vern Kaylor."

Justice of the Peace Connie Smith, Pct 1, Newton County, held the inquest and ordered an autopsy.

