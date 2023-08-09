'She lived a life of service to her community' | Jasper ISD School Board Trustee dies

Vickie Stewart served as a school board member for over six years and never missed a meeting until this last spring due to her illness.

JASPER, Texas — A trustee on the Jasper Independent School District Board has died.

Vickie Stewart died on August 9, 2023.

Stewart served as a school board member for over six years according to an email sent to Jasper ISD staff by Superintendent John Seybold.

Seybold says she's never missed a meeting until this last spring due to her illness.

"She lived a life of service to her community, her customers, the children of Jasper and most importantly her family," Seybold said in the statement.

The superintendent says she would help anyone in need and always stood firm in her beliefs.

"We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Stewart family during this difficult time," he said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.