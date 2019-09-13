JASPER, Texas — Jasper ISD released a statement on the 'unthinkable loss' of a Few Primary aide.

Judy Arnold was killed on Wednesday after police say she was stabbed multiple times.

Arnold was found by police in a car at Jasper's Rodeway Inn. When investigators arrived, they say a man was found outside the motel, covered in blood.

The victim served the students of JISD for nearly 30 years.

The victim served the students of JISD for nearly 30 years.

Jasper ISD's statement says counselors will be available during the school day to assist students and faculty.

Few Primary’s Principal Monica Guillory said in the statement, “Above all else our Few family loves and cares for one another and for our students. Ms. Judy Arnold has been a beloved member of this community, Jasper ISD, and the Few family for many years. She was the epitome of professionalism, care, and love. As we pull closer together we remember her smiles as she walked through our halls, the enjoyment in her eyes as she worked with our hundreds of students, the kindness in her soft voice, and the way she jumped in to help in every situation. We will keep loving our students the way that Judy did every day."

From a Jasper ISD news release:

The Jasper ISD family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of its own. Ms. Judy Arnold lost her life in an incident on Wednesday evening. Ms. Arnold was a long term Paraprofessional at Few Primary where she served the children of JISD for over 27 years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her loved ones who are left to deal with this unthinkable loss.

In order to support our students and staff during this difficult time, we have arranged to have counselors available during the school day to assist students and faculty with the questions and grief which accompany such a difficult situation. Counselors are available not only at Few Primary but at all other campuses as well. Experiencing, witnessing, or even hearing of a traumatic incident such as this may affect a child or adult in a variety of ways; therefore, it is very important that students and teachers be given ample opportunities to ask questions and to talk about their reactions. As part of our Crisis Management plan Jasper ISD will focus on the emotional wellbeing of all students and staff during this difficult time.

Few Primary’s Principal Mrs. Monica Guillory stated, “Above all else our Few family loves and cares for one another and for our students. Ms. Judy Arnold has been a beloved member of this community, Jasper ISD, and the Few family for many years. She was the epitome of professionalism, care, and love. As we pull closer together we remember her smiles as she walked through our halls, the enjoyment in her eyes as she worked with our hundreds of students, the kindness in her soft voice, and the way she jumped in to help in every situation. We will keep loving our students the way that Judy did every day. “

If any assistance is needed during this time please do not hesitate to contact your child’s school so we can help in any way possible. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated by the family, friends, students and staff.