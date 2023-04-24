Jasper ISD makes counseling available for students, parents in wake of after-prom party shooting that injured 9 teens

"Several students present at the scene administered first aid and responded to the events in a courageous manner."

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper Independent School District is making sure parents and students who have been affected by a shooting that left nine teenagers injured are getting the help they need.

The shooting happened during an after-prom party at a home north of Jasper on County Road 263. Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold said several current and former students were left injured.

"We first want to say that we are praying for them and thankful for God's hand in the situation," Seybold said.

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment. All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

Seybold praised the students who were at the shooting and who helped provide aid to their classmates.

"Several students present at the scene administered first aid and responded to the events in a courageous manner," Seybold said. "JISD staff were at the ER most of the night to check on our students and will be there for their families in the days to come."

Seybold is assuring the community that the district will continue to work with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

The school district had already upgraded the safety of all schools for the 2022-23 school year by hardening school security and hiring armed officers to be stationed on campuses daily. Now, out of an abundance of caution, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety will provide added security at school districts throughout Jasper County.

Law enforcement has assured district officials that they are working to keep district schools safe.

"In light of this situation, we are working in conjunction with city, county, and state law enforcement agencies to provide a much greater presence this coming week at our campuses," Seybold said. "We take the safety of our schools very seriously and will continue to be vigilant."

The district will provide counseling for any students who have been affected by the shooting.

"We understand this will cause turmoil and confusion for our students and it is important that we provide help as soon as possible to our students whom this will affect emotionally," Seybold said.

Counseling services will be available for students on all Jasper ISD campuses. Jasper High School students will also be able to report to the PLS Room for counseling services.

The need to help students affected as soon as possible was district officials' main factor in determining to have school Monday.

"For parents who may need counseling assistance, we have partnered with the Burke Center to provide services," Seybold said. "Parents can contact the Jasper Burke Center office at (409) 384-6864."

Seybold ended the statement by thanking the community for all prayers and love shown to students and staff and by asking for the prayers and love to continue.

"We ask for continued prayers as we navigate this situation keeping our students' safety and well-being at the front of our thoughts," Seybold said.

