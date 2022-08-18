'She's still living through him': Jasper family celebrates 15 years of life-saving heart transplant

Braydin McClleland was born with his heart backwards. At two years old, he weighed only 17 pounds.

JASPER, Texas — A Jasper family celebrated the gift of life Thursday, but their experience is a bit different than most.

They're celebrating 15 years since a heart transplant saved their son's life.

In many ways, Braydin McClleland is a typical 17 year old boy who likes to hunt, fish and prank his sister.

"He's very special. He don't know how special he is. We try to tell him all the time but he don't listen," Braydin's mom Brandi McClleland said.

Braydin was born with his heart backwards.

"It was getting pretty rough at one point. I mean he was two years old and only weighed 17 pounds," Braydin's dad Randall McClleland said.

Thursday marked a celebration of one heart and two lives.

"Her name was Dazelle. She was 11 months old. She was in a car accident," Brandi said.

Little Dazelle was pronounced brain dead 15 years ago. Her mom made a decision that would tug any mother's heartstrings.

"She said there wasn't no doubt in her mind. She never wanted some other moms or family to go through what she was going through and she she saved me from that really truly," Brandi said.

She donated her daughter's heart to Braydin, connecting their lives forever.

"She's still living through him," Braydin's sister Aireann McClelland said.

Now, they're a blended family.

Braydin and Dazelle's family even participate in "hunt with heart."

"It's an organization that lets other kids, kids with heart problems do hunting, ski, shooting and just a bunch of other little things," Braydin said.

For Braydin, this is all normal. For his family, it's a miracle.

The family says before this happened, they themselves weren't organ donors, but since the incident they've changed that and they hope to change other people's minds as well.