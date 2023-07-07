Jasper County deputies arrest man following foot chase through woods in Evadale

Arthur "Abe" Moss, 42, was one of two men deputies saw on a bicycle carrying copper wire and other items.

JASPER, Texas — A man was arrested after a foot chase with deputies through the woods in Evadale.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023 while patrolling in Evadale, Jasper County Deputies saw two men on bicycles carrying copper wire and other items, according to the sheriff's office.

When deputies attempted to talk to the men, Arthur "Abe" Moss, 42, fled into the nearby woods on foot.

A deputy followed Moss into the woods and eventually arrested him.

Moss is currently in Jasper County Jail on a $5,000 bond for evading arrest which is a Class A misdemeanor.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.