Jasper County Sheriff's Office thanks the community for contributing to the Blue Santa operation

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Blue Santa has been successfully making its way throughout Southeast Texas this holiday season.

Thanks to the operation and the many supportive people throughout the community, 240 children will have presents under their tree this year.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all organizations and individual donors, that contributed to the operation, helping it turn out to be such a success.

Operation Bule Santa 2022 was a success! We would like to thank the following businesses and people for their support in... Posted by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, December 20, 2022

The JCSO expresses gratitude to every individual who helped with fundraisers, dropped off boxes, passed out fliers, picked up and shopped for toys and passed out gifts.

JCSO Dispatchers Tiffany Fussell Hollyfield and Nola James are the two women responsible for orchestrating this year's Blue Santa program.

These women dedicated a lot of time, energy and effort to make sure everything went smoothly for everyone, and the JCSO is completely grateful.