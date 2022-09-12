x
Man who had not been heard from for six days found safe on Monday, Jasper County Sheriff's Office says

Aubrey Hartford's family had not heard from him since September 6, 2022.
Credit: KHOU

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said a 35-year-old man who had not been heard from for six days was found on Monday. 

Aubrey Hartford's family had not heard from him since September 6, 2022, according to a Jasper County Sheriff’s Office release. He was said to have left his family residence on County Road 802 in Buna with no belongings.

Deputies said he was found safe. 

