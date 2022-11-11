Have you seen him? | Jasper County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 17-year-old last seen Thursday evening

Logan Orosco's phone is currently turned off, and he has not been active on social media which has been deemed as “unusual."

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 17-year-old boy.

Logan Orosco was dropped off at Buna High School on the morning of November 10, 2022. He was last seen at the Basketball Pavilion on Highway 62 at 6 p.m. the same day, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

Orosco never came home and his phone is currently turned off. He also has not been active on social media which has been deemed as “unusual,” according to the release.

Orosco has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 165 lbs and is 5-feet-10-inches tall.

When Orosco was last seen, he was wearing black boots, jeans, a denim jacket and an unknown color shirt. He has a piercing on his left ear and a slit on his left eyebrow.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Logan Orosco is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

Missing Date: 11/11/22

Age: 17

Missing City/State: Buna, TX

Gender: Male

Race: Native American

Complexion: Tan

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 165 lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Clothing: Black boots, jeans, unknown color shirt, denim jacket Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Left ear pierced, slit on left eyebrow

Circumstances of Disappearance: Logan was dropped off at Buna High School the morning of 11/10/22 and seen at the basketball pavilion on HWY 62 at 6pm the same day. He never came home, his phone is turned off, and he has not been active on social media accounts which is unusual.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Logan Orosco, please contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409.384.5417.