'Linsey was a bright light' | Jasper County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of beloved dispatcher

"Rest easy sister, until we meet again."

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Members of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said their hearts are heavy as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

Dispatcher Linsey Cunningham died Tuesday morning. Cunningham has been with the sheriff’s office for eight years, and the deputies said they were blessed to claim her as one of their own.

"Our hope remains in Jesus, and we have faith that we will see her again in Glory," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "Rest easy sister, until we meet again."

Cunningham leaves behind her husband, Ryan Cunningham who is a corporal with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and her two daughters.

Cunningham's life leaves a void at the sheriff's office, Jasper County Chief Deputy Scott Duncan said.

Duncan last spoke to Cunningham on Friday, and he said her death hit the entire department hard.

"Linsey was a bright light,” Deputy Duncan said. “She was a dispatcher. Dispatchers don't get the recognition they deserve, but she was a good one. She was somebody that was stable. You could count on her any time of the day for anything.”

Chief Deputy Duncan and Cunningham's fellow dispatchers said she was a happy, stand-her-ground type of person, who was 100% dedicated to her family, friends, and coworkers.

The sheriff's office asked that the community cover her husband and children in prayer as they navigate through their loss.