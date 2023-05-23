x
Sheriff's Office: Red road horse stolen out of Buna

Officials say the horse was lured from the fence with feed and led away from the property before being loaded into a trailer.
Credit: JCSO

BUNA, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding a stolen horse.

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office received a report of a horse theft on County Road 803 in Buna, according to a news release.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a red roan horse with black stockings was stolen from a home.

Officials say the horse was lured from the fence with feed and led away from the property before being loaded into a trailer, according to the release.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this horse or the incident, deputies are asking you call the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 409-384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Credit: JCSO

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release:

