Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program

Parents hoping to sign up their children for the program will need to apply by December 1, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program.

The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County.

Parents hoping to sign up their children for the program will need to apply by December 1, 2022. Parents or guardians can pick up an application at the Jasper Count Sheriff's Office in Jasper or the Jasper County sub-courthouse in Buna.

For more information call the sheriff's office at (409) 384-5417 and ask for Tiffany Hollyfield, Nola James or Donna Berger.

Here's where you can drop off your toy donations...

Jasper Locations

Jasper County Courthouse 121 N. Austin Street

Jasper County Precinct One Justice of the Peace office 2030 W. Houston Street

Lake Country Ford 2130 N. Wheeler Street

Jasper Outboard 2700 N. Wheeler Street

First National Bank 301 E. Houston Street

Hammer's Kabota 2581 N. Wheeler Street

Jasper Public Library 175 E. Water Street

TxDOT Office 3304 3304 US Highway 190 W. Jasper

Platinum Nutrition 1342 S. Wheeler Street

Jasper Quality Meats 1401 S. Wheeler Street

Education First FCU 2014 S Wheeler Street



Kirbyville locations

Patricks Wrecker 807 N. Margret Avenue

Southern Roots 1910 S. Margaret Avenue

Dane's Crawfish n More 1412 S. Margaret Avenue



Buna locations

Buna sub Courthouse 33625 US Highway 96 N

Buna Elementary School 650 County Road 725

Buna Family Pharmacy 351 TX ST Highway 62

Brookshire Brothers 34692 US Highway 96

Tractor Supply Company 35580 US Highway 96

Subway US Highway 96 / US Highway 62



Evadale Location

Evadale High School 908 FM 105



GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.