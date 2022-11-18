Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program.
The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County.
Parents hoping to sign up their children for the program will need to apply by December 1, 2022. Parents or guardians can pick up an application at the Jasper Count Sheriff's Office in Jasper or the Jasper County sub-courthouse in Buna.
For more information call the sheriff's office at (409) 384-5417 and ask for Tiffany Hollyfield, Nola James or Donna Berger.
Here's where you can drop off your toy donations...
Jasper Locations
- Jasper County Courthouse
- 121 N. Austin Street
- Jasper County Precinct One Justice of the Peace office
- 2030 W. Houston Street
- Lake Country Ford
- 2130 N. Wheeler Street
- Jasper Outboard
- 2700 N. Wheeler Street
- First National Bank
- 301 E. Houston Street
- Hammer's Kabota
- 2581 N. Wheeler Street
- Jasper Public Library
- 175 E. Water Street
- TxDOT Office 3304
- 3304 US Highway 190 W. Jasper
- Platinum Nutrition
- 1342 S. Wheeler Street
- Jasper Quality Meats
- 1401 S. Wheeler Street
- Education First FCU
- 2014 S Wheeler Street
Kirbyville locations
- Patricks Wrecker
- 807 N. Margret Avenue
- Southern Roots
- 1910 S. Margaret Avenue
- Dane's Crawfish n More
- 1412 S. Margaret Avenue
Buna locations
- Buna sub Courthouse
- 33625 US Highway 96 N
- Buna Elementary School
- 650 County Road 725
- Buna Family Pharmacy
- 351 TX ST Highway 62
- Brookshire Brothers
- 34692 US Highway 96
- Tractor Supply Company
- 35580 US Highway 96
- Subway
- US Highway 96 / US Highway 62
Evadale Location
- Evadale High School
- 908 FM 105
