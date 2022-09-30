Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland

The pony was captured and put in a secure location.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland.

The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location.

Anyone who has information about the pony is asked call Deputy Holloway at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:

