Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland.
The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location.
Anyone who has information about the pony is asked call Deputy Holloway at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417.
From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release:
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.