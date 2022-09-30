x
Jasper County Sheriff's Office asking for help after pony was found in Brookeland

The pony was captured and put in a secure location.
Credit: JCSO

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office are asking for the community's help after a pony was found in Brookeland.

The pony was found on FM 1007 near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It was captured and put in a secure location.

Anyone who has information about the pony is asked call Deputy Holloway at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 409-384-5417. 

From a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release: 

This pony was located on FM 1007 in Brookeland near the Brushy Creek near Audubon Hills. It has been captured and is in a secure location. If you have information on this pony please contact Deputy Holloway at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
409-384-5417.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

